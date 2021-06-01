Ethereum was unable to break past 2800 last week and now we are seeing price retesting the previous broken base around 2710.

We are still trading sideways since price bottomed on May 23rd around 1800 and this could be the reversal at the top of this trading range.

On the mid term the real make it break it level is the previous week's highs around 2900.

