Ethereum was unable to break past 2800 last week and now we are seeing price retesting the previous broken base around 2710.
We are still trading sideways since price bottomed on May 23rd around 1800 and this could be the reversal at the top of this trading range.
On the mid term the real make it break it level is the previous week's highs around 2900.
Join FXTE VIP Group now!
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price is grappling with a stiff resistance level and could head lower if the buyers fail to hold above it. Although ETH and XRP might show promise, they will follow BTC if things go south.
Enjin Coin to rally 24%, takes another jab at crucial resistance barrier
Enjin Coin price shows a higher possibility of an uptrend that could test a critical supply barrier. On-chain metrics add a tailwind to this scenario, hinting that ENJ is primed for a swing high.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
Reserve Bank of India states banks should not rely on outdated crypto ban circular
While Indian banks have warned customers against using their services for trading crypto, the country’s central bank has recently clarified its stance on digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.