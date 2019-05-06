Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD there could be harsh consequences if $240-225 does not hold
- Ethereum price on Wednesday in the second part of the session is nursing losses of some 0.55%.
- ETH/USD price action continues to retest a breached daily pennant pattern structure.
- A critical daily demand zone running from $240-225 is being tested to the downside, failure to support the price could invite a strong wave of selling.
Spot rate: 239.53
Relative change: -0.95%
High: 248.28
Low: 238.79
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- The near-term bottom can be seen at $235, 60-minute support, preventing the price from dropping further at present.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Should the vital zone of $240-225 fail to hold, the price may be forced to give up $200 price mark.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.