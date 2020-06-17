Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD slips below $220 but defends long-term trendline, $240 next?

- On June 15, Ethereum briefly dipped below $220 but managed to recover in the same day and formed a bullish reversal candlestick.
- ETH/USD saw a decent amount of continuation the next day but couldn’t pass the daily 12-EMA.
- Ethereum is trying to climb above the 12-EMA again but has been unsuccessful so far.
Ethereum lost its daily uptrend and it is trading in a confirmed downtrend. The good news for the bulls is the fact that the daily 26-EMA has acted as support for the past week. Ethereum got really close to climbing above the daily 12-EMA yesterday on June 16 and poked above it today but got rejected quickly. Cryptos are still closely following the steps of the stock market which has been pretty quiet today.
ETH/USD daily chart
Despite the loss of the daily uptrend, bulls still have some momentum after defending a long-term trendline marked with blue on the chart. There is another trendline, indicated with black, formed even longer ago on March 12 after the crash. This one was also not broken and indicates that the longer-term is still in favor of the buyers.
Another positive indicator for bulls is the defense of the daily 26-EMA. The continuation seen after the bullish reversal candlestick was decent, however, buyers are hoping to get more.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|232.03
|Today Daily Change
|-3.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.43
|Today daily open
|235.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|238
|Daily SMA50
|217.88
|Daily SMA100
|185.87
|Daily SMA200
|182.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|236.01
|Previous Daily Low
|228.95
|Previous Weekly High
|250.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|225.52
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|233.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|231.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|230.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|226.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|223.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|237.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|240.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|245.01
