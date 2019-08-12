Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD risk of a potential breakout from a bearish technical structure

- Ethereum price in the second half of Monday is trading in the red, down some 2.30%.
- ETH/USD is moving within a bearish technical structure via the daily, pennant subject to a potential breakout south.
- A break of the noted pattern could invite a fresh wave of selling pressure, with a possible move below $200.
Spot rate: 211.43
Relative change: -2.30%
High: 216.69
Low: 209.78
ETH/USD daily chart
- Price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure as seen via the daily chart view.
ETH/USD 30-minute chart
- The price via the 30-minute chart view has broken out south from an ascending trend line of support.
Bitcoin is currently rejecting moves lower but there is still time
After the break of the pennant formation two days ago, BTC/USD has stalled at a key support level. Although there was a fair amount of volume on the break lower – as you can see on the far-right arrow marked on the bottom of the 4-hour chart – it hasn’t been followed up with much conviction and the volume tailed off at the support zone. 11,112.21 was used twice as a firm resistance point in mid-July and as the last consolidation support earlier in the month.
Ethereum struggling to keep the momentum going
ETH/USD finds support ahead of 200.00 at the internal trendline. Bulls target a break of 230.50 and may take the pair back to the highs. The current consolidation range is between 190.10 and 230.50 on the 4-hour chart.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stalls short of $90 resistance
Litecoin continues to add sorrow to the moody cryptocurrency following losses of over 3% on the first day of this week’s trading. Although, the crypto closed last week’s session in the positive, the prevailing trending is still bearish.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling to hold onto the 23.6% Fibo
Ripple is trending slightly higher from the lows recorded last week around $0.2895. Bearish pressure swept in on failure to sustain gains above $0.33 resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...