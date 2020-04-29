Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD retreats after brief charge into the $200-zone

Cryptos |
  • The buyers and sellers have regularly engaged in a tug of war for control of the market this Tuesday.
  • The MACD in the hourly chart shows sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USD hourly chart

ETH/USD hourly chart

ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday, as the price went up slightly from $196.65 to $198.48. In the process, the buyers took control following two consecutive bearish days. The hourly breakdown shows that there was a brief charge by the bulls to enter the $200-zone, but they lacked the momentum needed to do so, following which they immediately retreated. Throughout this Tuesday, the bulls and bears were engaged in a prolonged tug-of-war for control. Finally, the MACD indicates sustained bullish market momentum.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 198.1
Today Daily Change 1.43
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 196.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 175.45
Daily SMA50 153.73
Daily SMA100 186.66
Daily SMA200 172.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 197.85
Previous Daily Low 192.45
Previous Weekly High 194.46
Previous Weekly Low 166.66
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 194.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 195.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 193.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 190.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 188.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 198.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 201.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 204.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

More Bitcoin News

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.

More Ethereum Classic News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location