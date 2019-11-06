Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD re-enter the $190 zone following three straight bullish days

ETH/USD daily chart shows sustained bullish momentum.

The 4-hour ETH/USD is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD managed to chart three bullish days in a row, going up from $181.85 to $190.35.The market is trending above the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The four-hour chart is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 in the four-hour chart, which is a bullish sign and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is around 65.62, right next to the overbought zone.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD chart has found support at the SMA 20 curve and jumped. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, indicating decreasing market volatility The Elliott Oscillator shows eight straight bearish sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 190.11 Today Daily Change 1.10 Today Daily Change % 0.58 Today daily open 189.01 Trends Daily SMA20 178.9 Daily SMA50 183.58 Daily SMA100 189.55 Daily SMA200 213.62 Levels Previous Daily High 192.57 Previous Daily Low 182.47 Previous Weekly High 193.29 Previous Weekly Low 177.01 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 188.71 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 186.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 183.47 Daily Pivot Point S2 177.92 Daily Pivot Point S3 173.37 Daily Pivot Point R1 193.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 198.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 203.66



