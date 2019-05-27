Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD price consolidating around $270
ETH/USD daily chart
- The bears have control over the market this Tuesday as the price is consolidating between $270-$271.
- The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has turned bullish, which is a great sign for holders.
- The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50, and SMA 20 curves.
- The nearest support level lies at $269 and the closest resistance level lies at $274.25.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is inside the overbought zone, trending around 70.25.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour market supported by the red and green cloud of the Ichimoku indicator.
- The future sentiment of the market, as per the Ichimoku indicator, is bullish.
- The eight latest sessions of the 4-hour price chart are trending horizontally.
- Two out of the three latest sessions in the Elliot oscillator are bearish.
ETH/USD hourly chart
- The hourly ETH/USD market found support on the upward trending line.
- The second last session went above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band and the bears immediately corrected that in the latest session.
- The SMA 20 curve has flat-lined and is acting as immediate support for the market.
- The signal line is looking to crossover with the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line indicating decreasing bearish momentum.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|271.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|271.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.91
|Daily SMA50
|192.27
|Daily SMA100
|166.42
|Daily SMA200
|148.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|279.87
|Previous Daily Low
|264.43
|Previous Weekly High
|264.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|231.05
|Previous Monthly High
|187.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|273.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|270.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|264.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|256.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|248.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|279.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|287.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|295.09
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.