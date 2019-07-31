Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD laying foundations for potential pullback, but must break stubborn resistance

- Ethereum on Wednesday is trading marginally in the green, gains of some 0.50%.
- ETH/USD remains supported by decent demand at the psychological $200 mark, forming a potential bottom for bull recovery.
- There continues to be a lack of commitment from the market, as price remains within penannt, via daily.
Spot rate: 216.08
Relative change: +3.00%
High: 217.92
Low: 209.66
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view is smashing out from a mundane range, $212-205.00 area.
ETH/USD daily chart
- ETH/USD via the daily, like many of its peers is narrowing within the penannt still, given lack of commitment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
