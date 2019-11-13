Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range

- ETH/USD went up from $185 to $187 this Tuesday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following three red sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD daily chart keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range between $191 and $180. Currently, Ethereum is priced at around $185.85 and is floating above the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves. SMA 20 is acting as immediate market support. The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following three red sessions.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
4-hour ETH/USD’s latest session broke below the support provided by the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price is still floating above the red Ichimoku cloud. The bulls must overcome resistance at $187.15 to restart upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bearish market momentum.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The latest session in the hourly chart has broken below the upward channel formation. The hourly price has found resistance at the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves, while SMA 20 is acting as immediate market support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 48.40.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.82
|Today Daily Change
|-1.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|187.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.92
|Daily SMA50
|180.52
|Daily SMA100
|187.68
|Daily SMA200
|214.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|187.35
|Previous Daily Low
|182.22
|Previous Weekly High
|194.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.18
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|190.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,985 to re-enter the $9,000 zone
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day following a bullish Tue. So far this Wed, the price of the asset went down from $8,811.45 to $8,773. This followed a pretty bullish Tue, wherein BTC/USD went up from $8,720.50 to $8,811.45.
Ripple price overview: XRP/USD triangle breakout fails to materialize
XRP is also in the red on the third day of this week’s trading. The Asian trading session has been characterized by bearish action where Ripple kicked off the day at $0.2722 but touched an intraday ...
ETH/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range
ETH/USD daily chart keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range between $191 and $180. Currently, Ethereum is priced at around $185.85 and is floating above ...
Chinese news agency hails bitcoin as “first successful application of blockchain”
Xinhua, a Chinese state news agency, recently praised bitcoin in a front-page article. The flagship cryptocurrency was hailed as blockchain technology’s first successful application.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.