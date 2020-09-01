- ETH/USD is trading at $486 after a significant continuation move after the first breakout.
- Ethereum looks unstoppable and is gaining a lot of market dominance over Bitcoin which is struggling to break $12,000.
Ethereum has been the leader in this current bull run, way above BTC, XRP, or any other top crypto. There are very few resistance points on the way to $500 and even $1,000.
ETH/USD 15-minute chart
The initial breakout above $447, a new 2020-high had a good amount of continuation on September 1 with Ethereum jumping again towards $470. After a few hours of consolidation, ETH bulls managed to perform another breakout above the last high of $473 and touch $486.
Support can be found at $475 and $471, the 12-EMA, and the 26-EMA. The $461 low should also serve as a strong support level in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
