Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD facing rejection retesting bearish penannt and $200 mark

  • Ethereum price is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of some 2.60% on Friday.
  • ETH/USD is retesting a breached daily pennant structure, failing to push above at the time of writing. 
  • The pychological $200 mark is now proving to see sellers preventing the price push back above. 

 

Spot rate:                 196.78

Relative change:      -1.63%

High:                         202.96

Low:                          194.91

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 197.06
Today Daily Change -5.38
Today Daily Change % -2.66
Today daily open 202.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 211.27
Daily SMA50 235.41
Daily SMA100 248.49
Daily SMA200 196.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 203.69
Previous Daily Low 193.06
Previous Weekly High 216.79
Previous Weekly Low 173.68
Previous Monthly High 318.46
Previous Monthly Low 190.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 199.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 197.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 195.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 189.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 185.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 206.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 210.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 217.04

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • The price is retesting breached pennant structure, supply observed at the psychological $200 mark.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action is being supported to the upside by a near-term ascending trend line. 

