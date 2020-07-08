Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD eying up $300 after a convincing bullish reversal pattern

- ETH/BTC saw a breakout above a long-term trendline a few days ago.
- ETH/USD also cracked a daily trendline and it’s only facing strong resistance at $250.
In just three days, Ethereum was able to confirm a daily uptrend and break above an important long-term trendline. Bulls are now only facing the resistance area between $250-253.47 before $287.41, the 2020-high. Ethereum 2.0 is also getting closer and closer and might be having an impact in the price.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA have crossed bullishly just like the MACD. Ethereum is getting a lot of continuation after the initial breakout. Fundamental metrics have been in favor of ETH for quite some time now with active addresses increasing and holders acquiring more and more coins. Ethereum long positions are still dominating shorts with a 91% dominance over BitMEX.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour uptrend is healthy with a clear consolidation period and a higher low established at $234.62. Anything above this level should be considered a higher low, however, the current momentum is strong enough to take Ethereum above $250 without another pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
