Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD eying up $250 again with a lot of bullish momentum

ETH/USD climbed above $240 and it’s looking for more.

The bullish momentum is robust and has taken Ethereum price above both daily EMAs.

Ethereum price is finally above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have remained bullish for the past two weeks. Ethereum is currently experiencing a strong breakout to the upside. The lowest price was $235.81 with the peak being at $243.9.

ETH/USD daily chart

A crucial bullish breakout puts Ethereum as the leader again and the most likely coin to see a breakout of its 2020-high. The next resistance level to beat is established at $245.34 followed by $248.98 and of course all the $250 area and above.

ETH/USD 4-hour

The uptrend on the 4-hour chart is really healthy although bulls are expecting to see a small pullback before the next leg up.