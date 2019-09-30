Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical demand zone holds the price for now

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up with gains of 4.80% in the second half of the session.

ETH/USD bulls are trying to escape a bearish pennant structure via the daily.

The price had been consolidating over the last six sessions following the steep fall between 20-24 September.

ETH/USD daily chart

There is critical daily support seen at $165, failure to hold could invite a fresh wave of selling pressure. Should the price force a daily closure out from the pennant, eyes will be on $180 and then $200 resistance areas.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

The price is edging out from a narrowing range block formation seen via the 60-minute.

Spot rate: 177.63

Relative change: +4.80%

High: 179.57

Low: 165.44

.