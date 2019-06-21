Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls are running free
- Ethereum price on Friday is trading with chunky gains of over 6% late in the session.
- ETH/USD price action has broken out from a bullish pennant structure, inviting much buying pressure.
- A return into the $300 price territory is eyed, last traded up at these heights in September 2018.
Spot rate: 290.05
Relative change: 6.90%
High: 291.87
Low: 272.19
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term supply zone needs to be broken down, $290-292 price range.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Bullish pennant structure has been breached by the market bulls, inviting another wave of buying pressure.
