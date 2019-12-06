Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bullish pennant structure remains intact
- Ethereum price is trading marginally in the green, small gains of 0.55% in the second half of Wednesday.
- ETH/USD continues to move within the confinements of a bullish pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout higher.
- Heavy near-term supply can be seen around the $280 area via the daily.
Spot rate: 249.35
Relative change: +1.55%
High: 251.72
Low: 243.13
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action is moving within an ascending channel structure, as the bulls attempt to pick-up momentum.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A bullish penannt structure is observed via the daily chart view, bulls need to capitalize on.
