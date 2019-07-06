Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bullish flag remains intact
- Ethereum price in the second half of Friday is trading in negative territory with minor losses of 0.5%.
- ETH/USD price action remains within the confinements of a bullish flag pattern.
- A return to the $300 territory appears to be within reaching distance for the bulls.
Spot rate: 248.06
Relative change: -0.50%
High: 248.35
Low: 248.06
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is ranging within a narrowing block formation seen via the 60-minute.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A bullish flag structure can be observed via the daily chart view, subject to a potential brekaout higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.