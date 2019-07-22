Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bears take over for the second day in a row

ETH/USD went down from $225.45 to $216.40 this Monday.

Technical analysis shows that the bulls are attempting to come back in the short-term.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went down from $225.45 to $216.40 this Monday, stringing together two bearish days in a row. This Sunday, the price met resistance at $228.65. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the daily price. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50, right next to the oversold territory.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart shows that the price went up to $226.12, where it met resistance and then dropped down to $212.50. In the process, the price went below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was undervalued. That was when the bulls found support at the $212.50-level and then bounced back up to $216.65. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the price was trending in the red cloud of the Ichimoku cloud before it had a bearish breakdown. The price went all the way down to $212.50, where it found support and went up to $218.50. The bears then stepped back in and took the price down to $216.50. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bearish momentum, indicating that the bulls are trying to make a come back.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 217.1 Today Daily Change -8.27 Today Daily Change % -3.67 Today daily open 225.37 Trends Daily SMA20 262.36 Daily SMA50 269.99 Daily SMA100 235.65 Daily SMA200 185.11 Levels Previous Daily High 229.73 Previous Daily Low 217.19 Previous Weekly High 269.47 Previous Weekly Low 190.64 Previous Monthly High 363.54 Previous Monthly Low 226.48 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 221.98 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 224.94 Daily Pivot Point S1 218.47 Daily Pivot Point S2 211.56 Daily Pivot Point S3 205.93 Daily Pivot Point R1 231 Daily Pivot Point R2 236.63 Daily Pivot Point R3 243.54



