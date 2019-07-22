Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bears take over for the second day in a row

- ETH/USD went down from $225.45 to $216.40 this Monday.
- Technical analysis shows that the bulls are attempting to come back in the short-term.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went down from $225.45 to $216.40 this Monday, stringing together two bearish days in a row. This Sunday, the price met resistance at $228.65. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the daily price. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50, right next to the oversold territory.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour price chart shows that the price went up to $226.12, where it met resistance and then dropped down to $212.50. In the process, the price went below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was undervalued. That was when the bulls found support at the $212.50-level and then bounced back up to $216.65. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price was trending in the red cloud of the Ichimoku cloud before it had a bearish breakdown. The price went all the way down to $212.50, where it found support and went up to $218.50. The bears then stepped back in and took the price down to $216.50. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows decreasing bearish momentum, indicating that the bulls are trying to make a come back.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|217.1
|Today Daily Change
|-8.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.67
|Today daily open
|225.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|262.36
|Daily SMA50
|269.99
|Daily SMA100
|235.65
|Daily SMA200
|185.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|229.73
|Previous Daily Low
|217.19
|Previous Weekly High
|269.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|190.64
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|221.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|224.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|218.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|211.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|205.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|236.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|243.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
The BTC/USD pair is trading at $10.461 and has been playing for three days with the price congestion support level at $10.600. The current technical structure is very ambiguous and open to both sides of the market.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD defiantly stays in green
Ethereum Classic is among the few coins that are showing potential for growth on Monday. Besides, ETC/USD trading pair has maintained a shallow uptrend from the lows traded last week around $5.11. On the upside, movement is limited at $6.5 although the price is dancing at $6.44.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD upside capped at $100
Litecoin has decided to play it safe after an unsuccessful attack on $105 resistance. The declines from July 10 explored the levels under $100. A low was formed at $77.50 before the bears started to retreat as reported by FXStreet.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin upside limited at 10,800 – Ethereum and Ripple test key support areas
The cryptocurrency market is oddly calm on July 22; the first day of the week’s trading. Led by Bitcoin, cryptos are shunning volatility choosing a more stable look into trading this week, unlike the previous weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.