Ethereum remains rangebound as institutional investors continue to dump ETH from their portfolio

- Ethereum has been consolidated between $1,240 and $1,440 but managed to breach through the year-long downtrend.
- ETH is yet to find enough support to rally to $1,640, which is where the crucial support range lies.
- The altcoin noted almost $4 million worth of outflows, bringing the year-to-date net flows to negative $368.7 million.
Ethereum was expected to be every wallet's favorite cryptocurrency this year, thanks to the hype surrounding the Merge. However, since the event failed to deliver, ETH has been under attack, particularly from institutional investors. This cohort is seemingly keeping as much away as they can from ETH.
Ethereum? No thank you
According to the most recent weekly report from CoinShares, this week, like the ones that came before, was an absolute disappointment. Registering only $12 million worth of inflows as of October 14, institutional investors have been pulling their hand from investing.
This behavior can be attributed to the persisting bearishness in the crypto market, except this behavior only extends to Ethereum.
While Bitcoin and other assets noted inflows, Ethereum alone observed almost $4 million worth of outflows last week. This brought the month-to-date net flows to negative $6.2 million and the year-to-date flows to $368.7 million.
Institutional inflows week-over-week
Despite having one-third of Bitcoin's worth of Ethereum under the management, ETH currently has more in outflows in the last ten months than Bitcoin has in inflows.
Current market conditions
Investor apathy is the reason that the last five weeks of flows, be it inflows or outflows, represent less than 0.05% of AuM. Ethereum's price action verifies this, as the altcoin king has remained stuck within the $1,240 and $1,440 range for about four weeks now.
Ideally, ETH should be trading in the $1,640 to $1,760 range, as that would allow for ETH to mark a trend reversal in the long run. But in order to reach there, ETH will have to first flip the short-term critical resistance ($1,460) into support.
In terms of triggers, the price action did cross the 11-month-long downtrend line.
If ETH can sustain above this downtrend, it might be able to reach the aforementioned resistance level. If not, Ethereum's price could be looking at a return under the trend line.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum remains rangebound as institutional investors continue to dump ETH from their portfolio
Ethereum was expected to be every wallet's favorite cryptocurrency this year, thanks to the hype surrounding the Merge.
Why VeChain’s VET price might have unfinished business near $0.04
Vechain’s VET price could set up a 15% rally in the coming days. Key levels have been defined.
Terra LUNA Price Prediction: LUNA headed back to $2.00
Terra's LUNA price appears to be at the beginning of a developing impulse Elliott wave headed south. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price aims for pain as bears target $0.40 and lower
XRP price demonstrates stair-stepping price action to the downside. Ripple price has breached oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur if the bulls reconquer $0.50.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.