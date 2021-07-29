Ethereum price attempted to form a higher high above the July 26 swing high at $2,433 but failed.

This failure reveals that ETH was overbought and due for a retracement down to $2,174 or $2,018.

While a pullback seems likely, market participants should note that a breakdown of $2,018 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Ethereum price is experiencing a lack of bullish momentum after trying to scale new highs without a pullback.

Therefore, the exhaustion of the buying pressure could lead to a minor retracement that maintains the bullish outlook.

Ethereum price falls short

Ethereum price rose roughly 42% from July 20 to July 26 to set up a higher high at $2,433 as it followed in the flagship cryptocurrency’s footsteps. As BTC created a second higher high on July 28, the ETH bulls gave it a shot but failed, indicating that the buyers are weak.

Instead, Ethereum price only created a lower high, revealing that a pullback is likely.

Considering how BTC is also due for a retracement, the correlation reveals that ETH will promptly follow suit.

The first level target for the bulls is $2,271. However, a breach of the said level might lead to the formation of a double bottom at the $2,018 support or the higher low above it. Either way, this development is bullish for Ethereum price.

Assuming the best-case scenario, Ethereum price will retrace to $2,174. Here or $2,018 are two places where investors can expect a reversal in the trend to bullish.

The $2,460 and $2,640 are two crucial levels market participants need to watch out for in addition to $2,897.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are working out for Ethereum price, things could go awry quickly if the bearish momentum increases to a point where it forms a lower low below the July 27 swing low at $2,172,.

A move below this or a lower low will notify a shift in trend.However, if ETH breaks the $2,018 demand barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the possibility of a move to $1,850.