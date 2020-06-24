Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD at risk of losing $230 after a massive 5% crash

- ETH/USD dips below $231 after a massive collapse from a $250 rejection.
- Bulls need to hold $225.62 to maintain the daily uptrend.
Ethereum has lost most of its gains on June 22 after a significant price collapse to $231. Buyers are holding the daily 26-EMA at $232 for now but there is a significant risk of losing $230 and re-testing the low of June 20 at $225.62.
Are high fees driving investors away from Ethereum?
Ethereum has experienced a notable increase in its fees over the past few months. The median transaction fee on ETH was less than $0.05 back in April 2020. The current median is a whopping $0.271 fee per transaction which is getting dangerously close to Bitcoin’s median number of $0.63.
source: Bitinfocharts.com
Of course, many investors and Ethereum enthusiasts are hoping that Ethereum 2.0 will solve this issue but the update could still take months to get deployed.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|233.38
|Today Daily Change
|-9.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.05
|Today daily open
|243.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|237.49
|Daily SMA50
|221.39
|Daily SMA100
|191.34
|Daily SMA200
|185.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|244.95
|Previous Daily Low
|240.86
|Previous Weekly High
|238.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|218.14
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|242.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|243.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|241.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|238.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|236.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|245.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|247.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|249.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
