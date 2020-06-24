Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD at risk of losing $230 after a massive 5% crash

ETH/USD dips below $231 after a massive collapse from a $250 rejection.

Bulls need to hold $225.62 to maintain the daily uptrend.

Ethereum has lost most of its gains on June 22 after a significant price collapse to $231. Buyers are holding the daily 26-EMA at $232 for now but there is a significant risk of losing $230 and re-testing the low of June 20 at $225.62.

Are high fees driving investors away from Ethereum?

Ethereum has experienced a notable increase in its fees over the past few months. The median transaction fee on ETH was less than $0.05 back in April 2020. The current median is a whopping $0.271 fee per transaction which is getting dangerously close to Bitcoin’s median number of $0.63.

source: Bitinfocharts.com

Of course, many investors and Ethereum enthusiasts are hoping that Ethereum 2.0 will solve this issue but the update could still take months to get deployed.

ETH/USD technical levels