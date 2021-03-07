Ethereum Price Prediction: $2000 back in ETH/USD’s sight as technicals scream buy

- Ethereum bulls fight back control, eyes a break above $1700 and beyond.
- The No. 2 coin confirms falling wedge breakout on the daily chart.
- The ETH bulls need a strong foothold above the bearish 21-DMA.
ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot.
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency tracks the optimism across the crypto markets, especially with Bitcoin back above the critical $50,000 level.
ETH/USD: Technical setup points to a potential rally towards $2000
Ethereum’s daily chart spotted a falling wedge breakout on Saturday, opening doors for a rally above the $1700 mark and beyond.
ETH/USD: Daily chart
However, for the potential surge to gain traction, the ETH bulls need to crack the bearish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $1665 on a sustained basis.
Acceptance above the latter could trigger fresh demand, which is likely to drive the prices towards $1998, the pattern target. The next stop for the bulls is seen at the record highs of $2041.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the 50 level, entering the bullish zone. This suggests that the upside is opening up for the no.2 coin.
An immediate downside could likely be capped by the bullish 50-DMA at $1564.
A failure to resist above the last could fuel a sharp drop towards patter support at $1241.
ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1664.02
|Today Daily Change
|12.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1651.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.12
|Daily SMA50
|1555.32
|Daily SMA100
|1158.11
|Daily SMA200
|780.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1673.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1512.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1657.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1292.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2041.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1271.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1611.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1573.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1551.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1451.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1391.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1712.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1872.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
