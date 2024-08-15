- Ethereum price looks set for a downturn as it approaches its key resistance level of around $2,843.
- Lookonchain data shows that ETH founder Vitalik Buterin's wallet has deposited $534,000 worth of ETH to the Kraken exchange.
- Ethereum's Exchange Flow Balance shows a positive spike, signaling a bearish price move.
- On-chain data shows that Ethereum's development activity is falling, suggesting a bearish bias.
- A daily candlestick close above $3,396 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum's (ETH) price is set for a downturn as it approaches its key resistance area of around $2,843. At the time of writing on Thursday, it is trading at $2,658, down slightly by 0.2%. On-chain data further supports a bearish outlook, highlighted by a positive spike in Ethereum's Exchange Flow Balance and a decline in development activity.
Additionally, Lookonchain data shows that ETH founder Vitalik Buterin has deposited $534,000 worth of ETH into the Kraken exchange, potentially heightening selling pressure and contributing to a bearish outlook for Ethereum in the coming days.
vitalik.eth(@VitalikButerin) deposited 200 $ETH($534K) to #Kraken 8 hours ago.https://t.co/wlXvtTTHOF pic.twitter.com/OyfbcvLY3Q— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 15, 2024
Ethereum price is set for a decline as it approaches key resistance barrier
Ethereum is currently revisiting its 50% retracement level of $2,843 (calculated from the swing high of $3,562 on July 22 and the swing low of $2,124 on August 5). This retracement level aligns closely with the daily resistance at $2,927, marking it a crucial resistance area. As of Thursday, Ethereum is trading at $2,658, down slightly by 0.2%.
If Ethereum's price fails to rise above $2,843, it could drop by 20% from the current trading level of $2,658 and reach its weekly support level of $2,118.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
Santiment's Exchange Flow balance for ETH shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more Ethereum tokens entered than exited exchanges, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more ETH left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.
In Ethereum's case, the Exchange Flow balance spiked from -62,018 to 20,707 between Tuesday to Wednesday. This positive spike generally suggests increased selling activity among investors.
ETH Exchange Flow Balance chart
Additionally, Ethereum's Development Activity metric tracks the frequency of project development events recorded in the public GitHub repository over time.
A rise in this metric suggests continuous endeavors to uphold, innovate, and improve the protocol, which is generally seen as favorable by investors and stakeholders. Conversely, a decline in the metric might raise apprehensions about the project's endurance, capacity for innovation, and engagement with the community in the foreseeable future.
In Ethereum's case, the index dropped sharply from 265 on Wednesday to 257 on Thursday, continuing a downward trend since mid-July. This indicates a steady decline in Ethereum's development activity and suggests a bearish outlook for its price.
ETH Development Activity chart
Despite the bearish signals from technical analysis and on-chain data, if Ethereum's price manages to close above the July 29 high of $3,396, it will create a higher high on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 5% rise to retest the July 22 high of $3,562.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
