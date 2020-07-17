Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD thrusts past $230 amid drab crypto recoveries

- Ethereum blasted above $230 after embracing support at $228.
- ETH/USD is settling for consolidation after failing to take down $235 resistance.
Ethereum lost every inch of the ground above $230 after toppling below the former pivotal level at $240. Support was embraced at $228 saving the bulls from a devastating trip to $225 and $220 tentative support levels. The entire market suffered losses on Thursday including Bitcoin as it dived under $9,200 towards $9,000.
The largest altcoin has managed to reclaim the position above $230. It is teetering at $233 at the time of writing. Marginally upwards, the first resistance is observed at $235. The 50-day SMA is in line to hinder growth under $240 as well.
In the meantime, consolidation is likely to take over owing to the sideways moving MACD. The RSI has also resumed sidelong movement but at a lower level compared to earlier in the week. As long as these technical levels remain in the same position, consolidation will take precedence ahead of the weekend.
Ethereum 2.0
It is apparent that the booming DeFi ecosystem has very little to contribute towards and Ethereum rally. The bright side is that the upcoming launch of Ethereum 2.0 could kick start the rally as it offers users more utility in terms of increased transaction capacity, staking and decentralized application development among other key features. The launch date for the protocol is not clear. Besides, there are rumors that it will delay even further. For now, Ethereum price actions are likely to hold onto to the correlation with Bitcoin price.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive breakout towards $10,000 or $8,000
Bitcoin has already lost a significant portion of its dominance against other altcoins. After trading sideways for such a long time, many coins are taking advantage of the situation to create massive rallies.
XRP/USD jumps 3% within 30 minutes but loses most of it in the next hour
XRP/USD has been in a slow descending trend for the past week forming long-wick candlesticks on the daily chart. After peaking at $0.211 on July 9, the digital asset has been dropping almost every day.
Why interest in Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin?
Ethereum begins fresh consolidation although in a lower range following the bearish wave across the market on Thursday. For more than a week, Ethereum had remained pivotal at $240.
ADA/USD recovers stalls above $0.1200
Cardano (ADA) recovered from the recent low of $0.1170 and settled above $0.1200 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1236, down over 4% since the beginning of the day, and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.