Ethereum price today: $2,490
- Ethereum recorded over 117K ETH in exchange net inflows after the Trump-Musk clash.
- Investors realized over $600 million in profits in the past two days amid rising macroeconomic pressure.
- Ethereum found support near $2,400 and is now testing the lower boundary of a key rising wedge.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading just below $2,500 on Friday as investors exerted net selling pressure of 117,000 ETH across crypto exchanges following the Trump-Musk clash.
Ethereum exchange inflows rise amid macroeconomic uncertainty
Following a clash between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "big beautiful bill," which led to Ethereum shedding over 7% of its value on Thursday, crypto exchanges saw net inflows of 117,000 ETH, the second-highest since April 24. The rising exchange inflows signify increased selling pressure on the top altcoin.
ETH Exchange Netflows. Source: CryptoQuant
The selling pressure saw investors realize over $600 million in profits in the past two days, with coins aged in the 90-day and 2-year brackets being mainly responsible for the distribution, according to Santiment data.
While the dust appears to be settling, bearish pressure still lingers, with ETH exchange inflows still outpacing outflows on Friday. The Ethereum options market echoes a similar switch toward risk-off moves.
"Sentiment has clearly turned more defensive: the 10D risk reversal has dropped to -7.27 (vs. +8.82 last week), and the 25D RR has flipped to -2.95 (from +2.59), indicating strong front-end demand for downside protection," wrote Crypto Finance analysts led by Tim Beer.
Additionally, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their positive flow streak on Thursday, but with a modest net inflow of $11.26 million, aligning with bearish market signs.
Meanwhile, uncertainty in macroeconomic factors still lingers over the cryptocurrency market, as the 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 4.5% on Friday. The rise follows the US adding just 139,000 jobs in May, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.2%.
"While payrolls rose by 139K (establishment survey), the number of people employed (the more accurate household survey) tumbled by 696K to 163.273 million from 163.969 million," analysts at ZeroHedge noted.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH finds short-term support at $2,400, tests wedge's lower boundary
Ethereum experienced $46.74 million in futures liquidations on Friday, according to data from Coinglass. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $25.06 million and $21.68 million, respectively.
ETH declined over 7% on Thursday and moved below the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern. It bounced off $2,400 and is rising again to test the wedge's lower boundary and $2,530 key level. A rejection at this level could send ETH back toward $2,400. If the $2,400 support fails, ETH could extend its decline toward the key range between $2,260 and $2,110.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the upside, ETH could retest the critical resistance range between $2,750 and $2,850 if it clears the wedge's lower boundary resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above its neutral level again after a slight decline below it on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has recovered from oversold territory, indicating a weakening bearish momentum.
Fartcoin extends rebound, decoupling from broader market flash crash amid potential listing on Coinbase
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), a Solana-based meme coin boasting a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion, is extending its gains, trading at around $1.08 at the time of writing on Friday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Meme coins to watch: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prepare to take off with bullish divergence at play
Meme coins market capitalization has dropped by over 5% to $56.34 billion in the last 24 hours, with top names such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) declining further in a falling wedge pattern.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL tests $140 support zone amid rising selling pressure
Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday as it avoids a drop to the $140 support zone. However, the Solana price trend is approaching its second consecutive bearish week close, following a near 6% drop on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.