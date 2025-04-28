Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH sees rejection at $1,800 despite buying pressure from whales and institutional investors

Ethereum price today: $1,760
- Ethereum whales boosted their collective balance by over 149,000 ETH last week.
- Institutional investors added to the buy-side pressure, with US spot Ether ETFs posting weekly net inflows of $157.1 million.
- Despite the price rise, ETH realized profits/losses remained modest, indicating a leaning toward bullish expectations.
- ETH is on the verge of marking six days of consecutive rejection at $1,800 as bears mount pressure near the 50-day SMA.
Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2% on Monday, tapering gains from its impressive rise last week. On-chain activity shows the price growth was fueled by rising whale optimism and institutional buying pressure.
Ethereum whales and institutional investors turn bullish following recent price growth
Ethereum whales — specifically addresses holding between 10K-100K ETH — increased their collective balance by a net 149K ETH over the past week, per CryptoQuant's data.
After spearheading the distribution in previous weeks, these whales returned to fuel the buy-side pressure in an attempt to push ETH's price toward their average cost basis near $2,000.
ETH Realized Price by Balance Cohorts (10K-100K). Source: CryptoQuant
Reclaiming the $2,000 level could mark a turnaround toward recovery as whales may defend prices from falling below their cost basis again. Conversely, it could spark selling pressure as some whales may be looking to break even.
In addition to whales, institutional investors also turned bullish on ETH, triggering weekly net inflows of $183 million across Ethereum investment products last week. The inflows ended an eight-week streak of outflows, according to CoinShares data. Notably, US spot Ether ETFs dominated the flows, pulling in $157.1 million in net inflows.
Meanwhile, ETH's Network Realized Profit/Loss has slowed compared to earlier in the month. Despite last week's price rise, profit/loss realization remained modest, indicating investors are leaning toward more bullish outcomes for the top altcoin.
ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source Santiment
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rising bearish pressure at $1,800 barrier
Ethereum saw $56.54 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions is $42.70 million and $13.84 million, respectively.
ETH has been struggling to sustain a firm move above the $1,800 resistance level, with bear traders mounting pressure at the upper boundary of a descending channel and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The rejection at $1,800 in the past few hours marks a sixth consecutive day of failure to overcome the resistance at the descending channel’s upper boundary.
ETH/USDT daily chart
As a result, ETH is beginning to develop a bullish flag pattern. A high volume move above $1,800 could see ETH rally to tackle the $2,100 key level. However, if the recent price decline persists, ETH could bounce off the $1,688 level. A decline below $1,688 could send ETH toward the $1,500 key level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending downwards. A decline below their neutral levels — with the RSI crossing below its moving average yellow line — will accelerate the bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP gains as traders gear up for futures ETFs debut this week
XRP climbs over 3% on Monday, hovering around $2.33 at the time of writing. The rally is likely catalyzed by key market movers like XRP futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval by the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC eyes $97,000 as institutional inflow surges $3.06 billion in a week
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing above $94,000 at the time of writing on Monday, following a 10% rally the previous week. The institutional demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the highest weekly figure since mid-November.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETFs post first weekly inflows since February
Ethereum (ETH) recovered the $1,800 price level on Saturday after US spot Ether ETFs (exchange-traded funds) recorded their first weekly inflows since February.
Defi Development Corporation files to offer $1 billion in securities to boost its Solana holdings
Defi Development Corporation (formerly Janover) filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, signaling its intent to offer and sell a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments and warrants for the purchase of equity
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.