Ethereum price today: $1,760
- Ethereum accumulation addresses have purchased over 1.11 million ETH in the past week.
- The steady decline in ETH net taker volume indicates that short traders are experiencing seller exhaustion.
- Ethereum exchanges saw net inflows of 178,900 ETH on Thursday as investors booked profits from its recent price rise.
- ETH bears continue to apply pressure at $1,800 and the 50-day SMA hurdle.
Ethereum (ETH) saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Ethereum accumulation addresses dominate despite recent selling pressure
Ethereum accumulation addresses — a metric tracking addresses that have never spent funds — have shown increased confidence in the past week, seeing inflows of over 1.11 million ETH between April 17 and 23. Nearly half of the inflows came following the price surge on Tuesday.
ETH inflows into accumulation addresses. Source: CryptoQuant
This marks the highest weekly inflow into accumulation addresses in 2025, signaling a return of bullish sentiment among long-term ETH investors.
Ethereum's net taker volume also paints a similar picture. Net taker volume shows the difference between futures contracts' buying and selling volume.
While shorts have dominated ETH futures in the past six months, the negative net taker volume has been reducing steadily since January despite ETH's price falling significantly during the period. This indicates sellers are gradually seeing exhaustion, putting the price drop to $1,473 on April 11 as a potential price bottom.
ETH net taker volume. Source: CryptoQuant
However, ETH exchange net flows reveal investors still show signs of fear despite the price surge and recovery seen across the general crypto market.
Ethereum saw one of its largest single-day exchange net inflows in 2025 on Thursday, as investors potentially triggered a net selling of over 178,900 ETH worth about $317 million. Exchange net flows indicate the difference between coins flowing in and out of crypto exchanges. Positive values indicate rising selling pressure, and vice versa for negative values.
ETH exchange netflow. Source: CryptoQuant
As a result, ETH briefly declined below $1,750 in the past few hours before seeing a slight recovery. Selling activity during such a price increase after weeks of consolidation or a downtrend often stems from short-term traders or investors cutting losses as prices rise back to their cost basis.
In other news, Ethereum will be celebrating its 10th anniversary since the genesis block on July 30. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced it will work with community members to support and sponsor "a series of global meetups, on-chain artifacts, and a live stream to ring in the next decade of Ethereum together."
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH fails to clear $1,800 and key 50-day SMA resistance
Ethereum sustained $40.22 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $27.07 million and $13.16 million, respectively.
ETH saw a rejection at the $1,800 level — strengthened by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the top altcoin bounces off the $1,688 level, it could retest the $1,800 psychological level and potentially clear the upper boundary resistance of a descending channel.
ETH/USDT daily chart
Such a move could see ETH reclaim the $2,000 key level and challenge the resistance range between $2,100 and $2,200. However, a failure to hold $1,688 could send ETH to find support at a key descending trendline.
The Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has retreated from the overbought region after spending two days there. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has consistently posted receding histogram bars below its neutral level. This indicates a modest dominance in bullish momentum.
