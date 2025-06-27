- The FHFA instructed mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider accepting cryptocurrency as mortgage assets.
- Director William Pulte claims that the move aligns with President Trump's plan to make the US a leader in crypto.
- With the directive, institutions could consider crypto holdings in risk assessments when customers apply for mortgage.
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
FHFA orders federal mortgage firms to begin considering crypto
The United States (US) FHFA has directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider integrating crypto for mortgage-related services.
FHFA Director William Pulte revealed the directive in an X post on Wednesday, stating that the move aligns with President Donald Trump's plan to make America the "crypto capital of the world." The move marks a significant step toward the adoption of digital assets among federal entities.
"US Federal Housing FHFA, as conservator, hereby directs each Enterprise to prepare a proposal for consideration of cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments, without conversion of said cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars," wrote Pulte in the directive.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are two federal backed entities that operate by purchasing house loans from lenders, bundling them into securities and ensuring consistent payments to investors.
Although the order did not specify which cryptocurrencies should be considered, it suggested digital assets "that can be evidenced and stored on a US-regulated centralized exchange subject to all applicable laws."
Several industry experts speculated that Bitcoin would be the primary asset in consideration, given its growing status within mainstream financial institutions.
Strive Funds CEO Matt Cole commented on the move by the agency in an X post on Wednesday, stating its importance to investors as it "makes it substantially easier for holders of Bitcoin to purchase a house without selling their Bitcoin." He also shared that the US government is "taking Bitcoin risk on its own book" as it "implicitly guarantees mortgage loans" from both firms.
Likewise, Michael Saylor, CEO of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bitcoin, Strategy, shared that Bitcoin has now been "recognized as a reserve asset by the US housing system."
"A truly historic day. The US mortgage industry leads — and the global banking system will follow," Saylor wrote on X on Wednesday.
Saylor also previously mentioned to Director Pulte that he was open to sharing a BTC Credit Model developed by Strategy. Pulte responded that he would review the model and stay in touch with him.
This is not the first time that large corporations have considered incorporating cryptocurrency into their assessment criteria. Earlier this month, several reports indicated that JPMorgan Chase will begin accepting Bitcoin ETFs as collateral for customer loans, starting with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tick higher as US Dollar weakens amid Trump's reiterated criticism of Powell
Bitcoin extends its recovery, briefly stepping above $108,000 resistance before correcting to trade at around $107,356 at the time of writing on Thursday, citing growing investor interest in digital assets due to concerns about the US Federal Reserve's independence.
Top Made in USA Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: MOVE, XCN, KAS eye further gains as momentum holds
"Some Made in the USA" cryptocurrencies have performed brilliantly in the last 24 hours, with Movement (MOVE) posting double-digit gains while Onyxcoin (XCN) approaches a breakout from a long-standing resistance trendline.
Bitcoin nears all-time high as ETF inflows extend 12-day streak
Bitcoin extends its fourth day of gains, trading above $107,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, just 4% shy of its all-time high. BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds support the ongoing rally, recording over $547 million in inflows on Wednesday and continuing its 12-day streak since June 9.
Fartcoin Price Forecast: Investors sell off as decline in social chatter risks further losses
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) loses steam, softening by 1% at press time on Thursday and hinting at its third consecutive daily red candle. Amid the gradual decline of social chatter around Fartcoin, the token risks a potential drop below a crucial support level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.