Ethereum price today: $4,400
- BitMine bought over 190,000 ETH last week, boosting its Ethereum treasury to over $8 billion.
- A key Bitcoin whale dumped $2.5 billion worth of BTC to purchase ETH across the spot and derivatives markets.
- ETH could decline to $4,100 if it fails to hold $4,500 level and 14-day EMA support.
Ethereum (ETH) fell by 8% on Monday as BitMine (BMNR) and Bitcoin (BTC) whales increased their accumulation of the leading altcoin.
BitMine and Bitcoin whales spearhead ETH accumulation
Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion extended its lead as the largest corporate treasury of the top altcoin after acquiring 190,500 ETH last week, per a statement on Monday.
As a result, the company claims its total holdings have surpassed $8.8 billion, comprising 1.7 million ETH, 192 BTC and $562 million in cash.
"We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years," said BitMine board Chairman and Fundstrat's CIO Thomas Lee.
The Nevada-based firm also revealed that its crypto and cash net asset value (NAV) per share has increased by over 70% to $39.84 in the past month.
BitMine pivoted toward an ETH treasury in June, backed by Thomas Lee, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, ARK Invest and Galaxy Digital.
In addition to strong accumulation from BitMine, several Bitcoin whales are also rotating to ETH, according to on-chain smart money wallet tracker Lookonchain.
Over the past week, a Bitcoin whale with 100,784 BTC worth about $11.4 billion trimmed his holdings by 22,769 BTC worth $2.59 billion and purchased 472,920 ETH worth $2.22 billion, combined with a 135,265 ETH long position on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.
"He has closed 95,053 $ETH($450M) longs at $4,735 avg for a profit of $33M+, then bought 23,575 ETH ($108M) spot," wrote Lookonchain in a Monday X post.
Glassnode analysts highlighted in a report last week that such increased rotation toward ETH and altcoins aligns with the historical late stage of a crypto bull cycle.
A similar trend is evident in BTC dominance, which has declined from 60% to 57%.
"While still above the sub-50% levels of the 2021 altcoin season, positioning is feeding talk that whales expect ETH to outperform," wrote QCP analysts in a note to investors on Monday. "If staking ETFs for ETH win approval later this year, that narrative would gain further support."
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges after tagging $4,900
Ethereum saw $277 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, comprising $242 million and $35 million in long and short liquidations, according to Coinglass data.
After hitting a new all-time high of $4,956, per Binance data, ETH has seen an 8% decline over the past 24 hours and is testing the support at $4,500. This level is strengthened by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A sustained decline below $4,500 could send ETH toward the support range at $4,100-$4,000, near the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the upside, ETH has to sustain a firm close above $5,000 to validate another bullish pennant. Such a move could push ETH toward $6,000 — a target obtained by measuring the height of the pennant's pole and projecting it upward from a potential breakout level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending downward after failing to cross above its moving average line. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has moved below its neutral level, indicating a rapidly declining bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases
Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds
Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of recovery after rebounding from a crucial support level last week. This price optimism is further supported by rising Open Interest and stablecoin market capitalization, pointing toward improving market sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Crypto market liquidations cross $650M: Ethena, Lido, Pump.fun lead losses
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.