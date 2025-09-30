Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection near key resistance despite $547 million ETF inflows

Ethereum price today: $4,120
- Ethereum ETFs saw $547 million in net inflows on Monday, halting a five-day outflow streak.
- Ethereum exchange withdrawals dominate deposits by over 117,900 ETH, a contrast to cautious signs in the futures market.
- ETH saw a rejection at a key descending trendline resistance and is testing the $4,100 key level.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday after bowing before the resistance of a descending trendline. The decline comes amid inflows of $547 million into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, marking the end of a five-day outflow streak.
Ethereum ETFs return to inflows, but cautious signs remain in ETH futures
US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $546.96 million on Monday, their largest single-day inflow since August 14, per SoSoValue data.
Notably, the nine products saw inflows simultaneously for the first time since their launch in July 2024, with Fidelity's Ethereum Fund (FETH) and BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) leading with $202.18 million and $154.20 million, respectively.
ETH ETF Flows. Source: SoSoValue
The positive move follows a brief recovery in ETH over the past few days as it looks to offset losses from its plunge below $4,000 last week, which sparked five consecutive days of net outflows, totaling $795.56 million, in ETH ETFs.
The recovery in institutional interest is accompanied by rising ETH exchange net outflows. Withdrawals from exchanges have outpaced inflows by 117,900 ETH on Tuesday, indicating a dominant bullish sentiment across the spot market, according to data from CryptoQuant. Unlike in ETFs, exchange net outflows indicate that buying pressure is higher than selling pressure.
However, signs of caution are evident in the futures market, where Ethereum's open interest has remained subdued since September 26, per Coinglass data. The lack of recovery in Ethereum's open interest — the total amount of active or unsettled contracts in its futures market — indicates a reluctance from traders to take on leverage, especially after the heavy liquidations from last week's decline.
ETH Open interest. Source: Coinglass
The caution observed in the futures market comes amid growing fears of a potential US government shutdown among market participants.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH sees rejection at descending trendline resistance
Ethereum has seen $80.3 million in long liquidations over the past 24 hours, with $40.7 million attributed to liquidated long positions.
ETH saw a rejection at the descending trendline resistance, extending from September 13, after a weekend recovery. Following the rejection, the top altcoin is testing $4,100, a level where bears initiated selling pressure on several occasions in 2024.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the downside, ETH could bounce near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) if it sustains a firm decline below $4,100. Failure to hold the 100-day SMA puts a potential move toward $3,470 in focus.
On the upside, ETH has to overcome the descending trendline resistance to initiate a potential move toward $4,500.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) have seen a rejection near their neutral level lines and are trending downward, indicating a resumption of bearish dominance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana sell-off below $200 looms as DeFi TVL, funding rates tumble
Solana trims gains toward the $200 level, reflecting high volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. Solana’s DeFi ecosystem’s staking balance has decreased 15% from its September peak of $13.22 billion.
Pi Network risks price drop as co-founder joins Token 2049 conference
Pi Network extends the consolidation phase for the fifth straight day. PI registered a 42% decline during the Consensus 2025 event attended by Pi Network’s co-founder, Nicolas Kokkalis.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back even as ETF inflows signal risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin corrects near the 50-day EMA on Monday following $522 million in ETF inflows. Ethereum bulls appear fatigued under $4,200 despite a sudden increase in institutional demand. XRP remains in a tight range as bulls struggle to sustain recovery.
Bitcoin edges down as FTX prepares for $1.6 billion creditor payout
Bitcoin is edging slightly down at around $113,000 on Tuesday after recovering nearly 2% the previous day. Market attention shifts to the $1.6 billion payout from the defunct FTX exchange, which could support crypto prices by injectingliquidity into the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.