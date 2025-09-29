Bitcoin stabilizes above $114,000 amid government shutdown concerns and anticipation for 'Uptober'

- Bitcoin rebounded to $114,000 on Monday after seeing a recovery over the weekend.
- BTC's recovery comes amid growing anticipation for a bullish October.
- Speculations of a government shutdown could weigh on market sentiment.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $114,000 on Monday despite a previous week of consolidation, with prices dipping to $109,000 into the weekend. The rebound reflects a positive — though cautious — sentiment from investors ahead of a seasonally bullish month of October, as markets anticipate the release of the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday.
Bitcoin steadies at $114,000 as market maintains caution ahead of historic 'Uptober'
Bitcoin is showing signs of a recovery on Monday, rising to $114,000 as it attempts to recover losses from a pullback to $109,000 last week.
The rebound follows BTC's Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropping from 60.7 to 34.6, breaking below the statistical low band of 41.1, according to a Glassnode report on Monday. Such levels often indicate seller exhaustion and have historically preceded price stabilization or a short-term recovery, the report states.
This is evident in the perpetual futures market, where open interest (OI) rose from $42.8 billion to $43.6 billion. Deribit also recorded a 13% rise, while Hyperliquid's long bias rebounded to 57% from 36% last week, according to QCP analysts in a Monday note to investors.
However, investors remain somewhat cautious, as the options market indicates that traders are still exhibiting signs of hesitation.
The cautious sentiment comes amid growing speculation of a US government shutdown, which could affect the release of the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report this Friday. QCP highlighted that traders have remained "relatively unfazed" despite rising concerns.
"While there are questions around whether NFP could be delayed if the US government shuts down, markets appear relatively unfazed, buoyed by Wall Street's gains," QCP analysts stated.
It's unclear if such a move could strengthen a sideways price action or add to Bitcoin's volatility.
Regardless, Bitcoin's price is still trading over 5% higher month-on-month. The current rebound also reflects possible anticipations for a seasonal "Uptober" rally.
However, QCP analysts noted that BTC must break above $115,000 to confirm a sustained uptrend. This week's ETF flows could also set the tone for institutional demand heading into a seasonally bullish month, they added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
