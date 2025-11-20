TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

  • Whale addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH have shed 150K ETH from their collective holdings.
  • ETH could see a recovery if it follows historical patterns to bounce off the cost basis of accumulation addresses.
  • ETH found support near $2,850 after seeing a rejection around the $3,100 resistance.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

The distribution comes as ETH's price has been hovering around their realized price or cost basis of $2,900, potentially prompting selling activity to cut losses or break even.

ETH Realized Price by Balance Cohorts. Source: CryptoQuant

A sustained price decline below their average buying price could accelerate the selling pressure. On the flip side, these whales could step in to defend prices from below their cost basis.

Accumulation addresses could help initiate recovery

A key level to watch is the cost basis of accumulation addresses or wallets with no record of selling activity, which is at $2,860. Historically, ETH has always seen a recovery whenever its price approaches their cost basis, as evidenced in the chart below. A similar occurrence in the current market landscape could see the top altcoin establish a strong support base around $2,800.

ETH Realized Price for Accumulation Addresses. Source: CryptoQuant

Additionally, ETH's Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows that investors booked over $1 billion in losses in the past week, per Santiment data. This shows that the majority of selling pressure has come from investors trying to cut losses.

Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Wednesday extended their outflow streak to seven consecutive days worth over $1 billion, per FarSide data.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH finds support around $2,850

Ethereum led crypto liquidations, recording $215 million in total with long liquidations reaching $186 million over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

ETH bounced near the $2,850 support after a rejection at the $3,100 resistance. The top altcoin is looking to make another attempt above the resistance.

ETH/USDT daily chart

A rise above $3,100 could push ETH toward $3,470, but it has to clear the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the way up. On the downside, a move below $2,850 could push ETH toward the $2,380 support level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is close to its oversold region. This indicates a dominant bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.