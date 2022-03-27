- Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500.
- The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021.
- Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Ethereum price is likely to continue its rally ahead of the merge on the mainnet. Analysts believe Ethereum price could target $3,500.
Ethereum price prepares for massive upswing
Ethereum price could make a comeback above $3,500 as analysts predict a continuation of altcoin's uptrend. The top 10 Ethereum whale wallets have accumulated more Ethereum over the past year; this puts their holdings 4.3% higher than 2021.
Based on data from Santiment, a crypto intelligence platform, there is a rise in Ethereum whale holdings. Accumulation of the altcoin is considered bullish by investors. Historically, when large wallet investors accumulate Ethereum, there is a reduction in circulating supply and a price rally follows. Alongside the burn implemented by the London hard fork and staking in the ETH2 contract, Ethereum is set to rally.
Ethereum's top 10 addresses accumulate ETH over the past year.
Analysts determined the direction in which Ethereum is headed using the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR). This ratio is calculated by dividing the realized value by the value at creation, in simpler words, price at which the asset is sold vs. the price at which it was acquired.
When SOPR crosses 1, then investors are selling their asset profitably. Currently, SOPR is close to the baseline; proponents believe at $3,300, the metric could cross 1, indicating low-risk purchases.
Ethereum Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Ethereum price trend and predicted a rally to $3,500 over the weekend. Analysts believe Ethereum price would hit resistance at the top of the Ichimoku cloud around $3,200 level. Once the altcoin crosses this level, it could continue uptrend to $3,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
