- Ethereum is trading 4.13% higher on Tuesday as another bout of good sentiment kicks in.
- The next major target on the upside is 200.00 and volume has been picking up.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum is trading higher today as more bullish sentiment kicks in. Most of the crypto majors are trading higher as the whole space enjoys a good run. Looking at some technicals now, the price is trading above the 55 and 200 4-hour moving averages which is also a good sign. The RSI is also in a positive space but is currently just pulling away from its best levels. Notice the red circle around the volume histogram. That is showing increased activity but more volume is noted on the down candles.
Looking at the price action, the price has entered a small consolidation phase. The top of the pattern is at 176.88 and this level must be watched as it is important for the trend continuation. On the downside, the red support level just below 150.00 is key as a breakthrough there could indicate the bull trend is over.
Additional levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|171.02
|Today Daily Change
|6.37
|Today Daily Change %
|3.87
|Today daily open
|164.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.58
|Daily SMA50
|180.59
|Daily SMA100
|180.55
|Daily SMA200
|173.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|176.48
|Previous Daily Low
|161.99
|Previous Weekly High
|150.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.94
|Previous Monthly High
|252.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|170.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|173.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
