Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD stabilization is another bear attack opportunity

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green by 0.50% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • ETH/USD trading conditions are tight as the price consolidates, risks remain tilted to the south. 
  • Caution and a lack of commitment being observed, given soft investor sentiment. 

 

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum daily price action like many of its peers is tight, moving within the confinements of a bearish flag structure.

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

The price broke out of a narrowing range block formation, resting and making way for further downside. 

 

Spot rate:                     132.98

Relative change:          +0.50%

High:                             134.34

Low:                              130.69

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 132.71
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 132.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.37
Daily SMA50 198.53
Daily SMA100 179.07
Daily SMA200 175.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.47
Previous Daily Low 124.17
Previous Weekly High 144.05
Previous Weekly Low 119.36
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 148.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

