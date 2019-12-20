Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns

- ETH/USD continues to moves away from the recent recovery high.
- The coin's price is affected by negative market sentiments.
Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95. ETH/USD has lost about 1% of its value both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
PlusToken woes
ETH has been on thin ice since Thursday due to the rumors that the founders of PlusToken Ponzi scheme have started to liquidate their ETH coins. As the Whale Alert service reported about 789,525 ETH tokens transferred from PlusToken wallet to an unknown wallet, many industry players were expecting a massive ETH dump.
These sentiments weighted on ETH in recent hours and pushed the coin towards the local support created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band under $126.00.
Binance sweetens the pill
The Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange increased the maximum leverage on Etherum Futures contracts to x75. Trading on margin allows maximizing profits with small initial investments; however, it is considered risky as investors may quickly lose all their money if the market goes against them.
ETH/USD: technical picture
On the intraday charts, the initial resistance is created by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $133.40. Once it is out of the way, we may witness an extended recovery towards December 18 high of $134.85 and psychological $135.00.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $126.0 will increase the bearish pressure and bring the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band ($120.85) back into focus. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction and take the price to $120.00 and, potentially, to the recent low of $116.40.
ETH/USD, the 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
