Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD recovery stops at $150, where to next?

- Ethereum’s bullish action stalls at $150 but the technical picture remains positive.
- The former resistance at $148 turns into a vital support for Ethereum.
Ethereum is trading 4% higher on the day following widespread recovery movements across the board. The stubborn selling activity at $148 was smashed this time, allowing Ether to jump above $150.
However, the trend became unstainable, forcing the bulls to take a step back to the market value at $149.19. The former resistance at $148 is currently working as the immediate support. The technical picture remains positively intact with the RSI staying within the overbought territory.
The buyers have no choice but to break the $150 barrier. The move will not only allow them to focus on $160, but also it will remove the risk of plunging back to the support at $142. Other key support areas include $140, $130 and $120. In addition to that, the ascending trendline is in line to offer support if a reversal occurs.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin jumps by over 4% on successeful CME options launch
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,500 (+4.9% since the beginning of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend and hit a new 2020 high at $8,587.
EOS/USD creeps above the 20-day Bollinger Band
Following a bearish Monday, EOS/USD bulls jumped back into the driver’s seat and took the price up from $3.10 to $3.29. EOS/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation.
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD rockets above $8.0
Bitcoin Gold pushed against key resistance levels, including $7, $7.5 and $8.5 in an incredible engulfing candle. The $19% surge has almost double the price at the beginning of the year.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls hit the brick wall at $0.2200
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2191 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2177 by the time of writing. The third digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has gained 2$ on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.