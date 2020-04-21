Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out

  • ETH/USD bulls took control following two bearish days and broke above the SMA 200.
  • The Elliott Oscillator had a red session following five straight green sessions.

ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had a red session following five straight green sessions. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price managed to pick up to $174.06 within the first six hours and then dropped to $169.55 in the next six, before settling itself around $172.75.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 173.05
Today Daily Change 2.52
Today Daily Change % 1.48
Today daily open 170.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 160.6
Daily SMA50 159.38
Daily SMA100 184.5
Daily SMA200 172.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 186.67
Previous Daily Low 166.66
Previous Weekly High 175.11
Previous Weekly Low 148.3
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 174.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 179.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 162.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 154.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 142.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 182.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 194.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 202.6

 


 

