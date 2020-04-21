Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out

- ETH/USD bulls took control following two bearish days and broke above the SMA 200.
- The Elliott Oscillator had a red session following five straight green sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had a red session following five straight green sessions. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price managed to pick up to $174.06 within the first six hours and then dropped to $169.55 in the next six, before settling itself around $172.75.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|173.05
|Today Daily Change
|2.52
|Today Daily Change %
|1.48
|Today daily open
|170.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.6
|Daily SMA50
|159.38
|Daily SMA100
|184.5
|Daily SMA200
|172.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.67
|Previous Daily Low
|166.66
|Previous Weekly High
|175.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.3
|Previous Monthly High
|252.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|174.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|179.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|194.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|202.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
