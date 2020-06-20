Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD oscillates in the lower half of the Bollinger Band over the last seven days

ETH/USD bulls attempt a comeback following three straight bearish days.

The Elliott Oscillator has had ten consecutive red sessions, indicating overall bearish dominance.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went up from $228.71 to $229.65 in the early hours of Saturday. The price has been oscillating in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. Speaking of which, the 20-day Bollinger jaw has started widening, which shows that the price volatility is increasing considerably. The Elliott Oscillator has had ten straight red sessions, which shows overall bearish dominance. Finally, William’s %R is trending around -68.42 next to the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD bulls must conquer three strong resistance levels at $237.58, SMA 20 and $248.95 to continue the upward movement. On the downside, there’s healthy support at $220.25, SMA 50 and $213.75.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 229.4 Today Daily Change 0.68 Today Daily Change % 0.30 Today daily open 228.72 Trends Daily SMA20 238.45 Daily SMA50 219.39 Daily SMA100 186.82 Daily SMA200 184.17 Levels Previous Daily High 231.88 Previous Daily Low 226.52 Previous Weekly High 238.59 Previous Weekly Low 218.14 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 228.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 229.83 Daily Pivot Point S1 226.19 Daily Pivot Point S2 223.67 Daily Pivot Point S3 220.83 Daily Pivot Point R1 231.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 234.4 Daily Pivot Point R3 236.93



