Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD move above $200 could be explosive

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.35% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • ETH/USD is consolidating just underneath the big $200 price mark. 
  • Should the bulls push above the noted level, it will likely restore buyer confidence. 

ETH/USD daily chart

Upon a move back above $200, there will be room for a fast return back up to $250, the next major upside barrier.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is swinging within a tight range, $190 to the downside, $199 to the upside. 


 

Spot rate:                      153.38

Relative change:          -0.35%

High:                             197.83

Low:                              192.44

