- ETH/USD has been range-bound with bearish bias within a long-term upside trend.
- The critical support is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $220.00.
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. Despite the downside correction, ETH/USD has gained over 11% on a weekly basis to become one of the best-performing assets out of top-10. Ethereum's market capitalization reached $27.3 billion, while its average daily trading volume is $27.2 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, ETH/USD returned inside the Bollinger Band (currently at $254.58); though it is still moving within an upward-looking trend from March 13 low. The RSI on a daily chart is flat and close to an overbought territory, which means the coin may be vulnerable to range-bound trading with a bearish bias. The sell-off may be extended towards $220.00 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $205.00 (daily SMA50).
ETH/USD daily chart
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD has settled above the local support area created by a combination of 1-hour SMA100 and SMA50 at $242.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction towards 1-hour SMA200 at 234.00 and the above-said $220.00 barrier. The RSI has reversed to the downside, which supports the short-term correction scenario.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
