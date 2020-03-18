Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it

- Ethereum price faces growing resistance towards $120.
- A symmetrical triangle breakout coupled with extended losses under $115 could push ETH/USD to $100.
Ethereum price inability to sustain gains above $120 is putting it a risk of freefalling to $100. The path of least resistance remains downwards although all the top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stability. Attempts to break above the seller congestion zone at $120 fizzled out at $118.44 (intraday high). ETH/USD has explored levels slightly under $115 support forming an intraday low at $114.38.
The prevailing trend remains strongly bearish but the low volatility means that fast movements downwards are unlikely in the current session. The 1-hour chart shows Ether trading between a resistance and support moving average. Whereby the 100 SMA is capping gains at $120 while the 50 SMA is in line to offer support at $114.93.
A triangle breakout is likely in the coming sessions. Unfortunately, it could result in more losses targeting the $100 support especially if the RSI continues with the downward motion under the average (50). At the same time, if support at $114 - $115 holds, Ethereum could remain stable and allow the bulls to gather the strength to overcome the hurdles at $120.
Key support and resistance areas
Support 1: $111 – Highlighted by the 161.8% Fibonacci one-minute.
Support two: $102.21 – The previous year low.
Resistance: $118 – Previous high 4-hour, Fibo 23.6% one-day and the pivot point one-month support two.
Resistance two: $122 – Previous high one-day, pivot point one-day and resistance one.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
