Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD locked inside a triangle
- ETH/USD has been range-bound above $240.00 handle.
- The Ethereum's recovery may be limited by $247.00.
After a failed breakthrough attempt, ETH/USD slipped back inside the triangle pattern clearly visible on a 4-hour chart. The second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26 billion is hovering around $244 handle, unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. The coin remains range-bound, driven mostly by technical factors and speculative sentiments.
Ethereum's technical picture
While the recover above $240 has improved the short-term picture significantly, the upside is still limited by the upper line of the above-said triangle pattern at $247.00. A sustainable move above this barrier is needed to open up the way towards the next bullish aim of $250.00 with a bunch of technical levels locate don approach including the upper boundary of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA100 and SMA50 1-hour.
On the downside, the local support is created by psychological $240.00. Once it is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards $235.00 (the middle line of both 1-hour and 4-hour Bollinger Bands). Meanwhile, even more critical support awaits us at $232.00 (the lower edge of the triangle pattern). It separates the coin from a more profound decline towards $220 and $218 (SMA100, 4-hour).
ETH/USD, 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.