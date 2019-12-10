Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD hovers above $146.00 ready to unleash bullish potential

- ETH/USD is locked in a range after the Istanbul upgrade.
- The long-term resistance is created by SMA50 weekly.
ETH/USD has been locked in a tight range since the beginning of the week. Ethereum attempted to settle above $150.00 after the Istanbul hard fork, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the coin is changing hands at $147.20 at the time of writing.
Notably, the long-awaited network update passed unnoticed by the markets as the price has barely changed in response. The number of transactions in the network returned to the pre-fork levels after a short-lived drawdown.
Currently, over 75% of nodes moved to the new software, designed to make the network more reliable and scalable.
Ethereum's technical picture
Looking technically, ETH/USD desperately needs to clear $150.00 barrier to proceeding with the recovery. This psychological area is strengthened by the declining middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the recovery is likely to gain traction with the next focus on even stronger resistance of $159.40, created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel, followed by another psychological hurdle at $160.00. Considering a high concentration fo technical barriers, the bulls may have a hard time pushing the price above this resistance area.
On the downside, the strong support area is created by Sunday's low at $146.50. Once it is broken, the sell-off will continue towards psychological $140.00 and $137.75 ( the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band).
From the longer-term perspective, ETH/USD may develop a strong upside momentum once it clears SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) weekly currently at $184.00. This barrier has been limiting the coin's recovery since August. Once it is out of the way, we may proceed towards psychological $200.00 and $232.70 created by SMA200 weekly
ETH/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin cannot escape the range, drags the market down
The cryptocurrency market is flashing red again. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD falling triangle is the glimmer of hope left
Bitcoin Cash has been narrowing within a falling triangle since June’s highs at $518. There have been numerous episodes of recovery but the result is mainly a step forwards a couple backward.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD upside potential capped off at $0.224
XRP/USD is on the verge of charting its second straight bearish day. This Monday, the bulls lost steam at the $0.23 line and dropped to $0.225.
Chainlink (LINK) 10% jump dwarfs Bitcoin’s weak bullish muscle
The cryptocurrency market is mostly bearish accept for selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Chainlink. Bitcoin is up 0.5% on the day, while Chainlink leads the market with over 10% recovery.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.