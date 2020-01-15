Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fails at the $166.50 resistance line and falls down

- This Tuesday, the price of ETH/USD jumped from $143.50 to $165.85.
- The MACD indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bears have entered the market to correct the price following a heavily bullish Tuesday. This Tuesday, the price of the asset jumped from $143.50 to $165.85, before it fell to $161.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. The price is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the 50-dau Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve. The SMA 20 is about to cross over with the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending at the edge of the overbought zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum. What we can conclude via technical analysis is that while the bears are momentarily in control, the overall market sentiment is definitely bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
