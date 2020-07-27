- Ethereum may be vulnerable to the downside correction.
- The long-term trend remains bullish as long as the price is above $300.00.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, hit the new high at $329.21 during early Asian hours and retreated to $322.25 by press time. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and over 30% on a week-on-week basis.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD is supported by the upward-looking middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band $316.50. If this barrier gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards a 50-hour SMA at $306.50 and a psychological $300.00. The intraday RSI is flat in a neutral position, which means the price may stay range-bound for some time before the growth is resumed. The short-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $300.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily charts, ETH/USD stays well above the upper line of the Bollinger Band at $310.00. This technical level serves as local support. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the above-said middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. The RSI on the daily chart stays flat on the overbought territory, which means the price is vulnerable to the downside correction at least inside the daily BB.
On the upside, once the price is above the recent high of $329.21, we are mostly on uncharted territory with the next potential resistance as high as $350.00.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
