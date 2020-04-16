Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls aggressively make advance higher with double-digit jump

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green by 12.35% in the session on Thursday. 
  • ETH/USD encountered a huge wave of buying after being under pressure on Wednesday. 
  • There is a known buying region down at $150, which supported Ethereum in its spike north.

 

ETH/USD daily chart

The bulls forced a hug bounce off the lower acting trend line of a bearish flag pattern.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has broken out from a bullish pennant structure via the 60-minute chart view.

Spot rate:                      171.62

Relative change:          +12.35%

High:                             158.81

Low:                              149.86

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 172.82
Today Daily Change 20.00
Today Daily Change % 13.09
Today daily open 152.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 149.12
Daily SMA50 164.01
Daily SMA100 182.76
Daily SMA200 172.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 161.45
Previous Daily Low 152.14
Previous Weekly High 176.48
Previous Weekly Low 140.8
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 155.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 157.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 146.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 158.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 164.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 168.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

