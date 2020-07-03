- ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the second straight day.
- The MACD shows that market momentum has been consistently bearish.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $226.50 to $226.30 this Friday. In the process, ETH/USD has managed to drop below the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows that the overall market momentum has been consistently bearish.
Support and Resistance
ETH/USD faces strong resistance levels at $227 (SMA 50), $230.75 (SMA 20), $238 and $247.70. On the downside, healthy support lies at $230.35 and $214.25
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|226.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|226.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|231.32
|Daily SMA50
|226.41
|Daily SMA100
|200.41
|Daily SMA200
|189.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|232.1
|Previous Daily Low
|223.32
|Previous Weekly High
|249.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|227.04
|Previous Monthly High
|253.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|216.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|226.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|228.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|222.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|218.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|213.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|231.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|236.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|240.07
