Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take back control as price fails near the $240–level

Cryptos
  • ETH/USD sellers stepped back in following a bullish Friday.
  • The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bears came back strong as the price fell from $237.55 to $236.88 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, indicating increasing bearish market sentiment.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $241.15 and $248.30.  Plus, there are four healthy support levels at SMA 20, $230.50, $220.80 and SMA 50.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 236.96
Today Daily Change -0.59
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 237.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 231.84
Daily SMA50 214.69
Daily SMA100 185.62
Daily SMA200 181.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 239.31
Previous Daily Low 228.09
Previous Weekly High 250.41
Previous Weekly Low 225.52
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 235.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 232.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 230.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 223.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 219.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 241.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 246.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 253.1

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

