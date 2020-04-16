Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears retain control as they test the SMA 20

ETH/USD dropped from $158.82 to $152.82 this Wednesday.

The Elliott Oscillator in the daily chart has had five red sessions out of the last six.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD dropped from $152.82 to $151.45 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation. The SMA 20 curve is holding steady and refusing to relent under pressure. If the bears do manage to break below the SMA 20, they will need to negotiate with the upward trending line next. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott OScillator has had five red sessions out of the last six.

ETH/USD hourly chart

ETH/USD has plummetted from $157.75 to $151.70 in four hours, dropping below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the process. The RSI indicator has also dipped into the oversold zone following the bearish price action. Both these indicators show that the price is currently undervalued and a short-term bullish correction is imminent.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 151.46 Today Daily Change -1.36 Today Daily Change % -0.89 Today daily open 152.82 Trends Daily SMA20 149.12 Daily SMA50 164.01 Daily SMA100 182.76 Daily SMA200 172.16 Levels Previous Daily High 161.45 Previous Daily Low 152.14 Previous Weekly High 176.48 Previous Weekly Low 140.8 Previous Monthly High 252.76 Previous Monthly Low 89.65 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 155.69 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 157.89 Daily Pivot Point S1 149.49 Daily Pivot Point S2 146.16 Daily Pivot Point S3 140.18 Daily Pivot Point R1 158.8 Daily Pivot Point R2 164.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 168.1



